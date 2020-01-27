€250M fund for Dutch shortsea shipping
Nesec has announced the launch of a €250M fund for Dutch shipowners to are planning to acquire or rebuild shortsea vessels
Hello, you need to be logged in to continue reading this article
Register for free to continue reading
By registering today you will have access to:
- 2 premium industry articles
per week-
Weekly industry newsletters-
Industry whitepapers-
Access to search the WorldCargo archives-
Powerful search
and intuitive navigation
REGISTER or, if you are already a member LOGIN
For unlimited access to all articles, back-issues, and WCN reports, please SUBSCRIBE