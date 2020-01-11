Durban handles biggest boxship to date

The 165,517dwt MSC RAVENNA, which has a nominal intake of 14,694 TEU, used the only berth at the port able to accommodate it - berth 203 on Pier 2’s North Quay, although it had to wait to access the berth because it was occupied by another container vessel when it arrived. Moreover, with a draft of 16m, MSC RAVENNA would be unable to use berth 203 if it were fully laden.

The vessel is deployed in MSC’s Africa Express service linking Durban and Lomé in Togo (the turn point) with ports in East Asia. More vessels of this size are likely to be used on African routes in the future as they are cascaded down from other services by even larger ships.

South Africa is by far the biggest economy in Southern Africa and so is unlikely to be overlooked by shipping lines, but Transnet’s failure to invest in deeper container berths has compounded the lack of overall investment in its container facilities. All this has helped to drive congestion and strike action over the past 12 months. At the moment only Durban’s North Quay has STS gantry cranes able to serve very wide vessels.

Transnet plans to deepen North Quay to allow similar sized ships to access the port whatever their load. Under the plan, each of the three berths 203, 204 and 205 are to be deepened one by one, allowing the other two to continue operating. The existing quay wall will be extended from 914m to 1,210m and deepened from less than 13m at present to 16.5m.

Super Post Panamax ships currently occupy two berths, but the quay could accommodate three of them simultaneously when the work is completed. Super Post Panamax vessels can currently enter Durban’s access channel only at high tide, so both the channel and the turning basin will be deepened to 16.5m.

Italian firm CMC Di Ravenna and its South African empowerment partners CMI Infrastructure and Omame Emtateni Empowerment Group were awarded the R4.2B (US$294M) contract to undertake the work. Work was scheduled to start by the end of 2018 and be completed by 2023. However, the contract was caught up in Transnet’s corruption scandal: the utility suspended the contract in late 2018 and the consortium cancelled it in February 2019.