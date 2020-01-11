Google Plus
Facebook
Twitter
Linked In
World Cargo News
Search
Search
Bulk Materials International
Filter content by area of interest
Ports & Terminals
Port AuthoritiesContainerBulkBreakbulk/General CargoRo-Ro/AutomotiveGTOs
Cargo Handling Equipment
STS CranesYard CranesMobile CHERo-Ro EquipmentBreakbulk EquipmentLow ThroughputBulk Handling Equipment
Shipping & Logistics
Container ShippingBreakbulk/General CargoRo-Ro ShippingDry Bulk ShippingLiquid cargoesLogistics
ICT
TOSPlanning & Optimisation TechnologyWiFiMobile ComputingPort Community SystemsAsset Tracking & Monitoring
Automation
Automated EquipmentGate AutomationRemote ControlProcess Automation
Multimodal
RailInland WaterwaysShortsea ShippingRoadAir-Cargo
Container Industry
Container manufactureContainer leasingRepair/StorageTradingConversion/Innovation
Refrigeration
Operations/TransportContainer leasingEquipmentM&R/Storage
Breakbulk
General cargoProject Cargo/Heavy LiftForest productsRo-Ro/AutomotiveAgribulks
Safety & Security
InsuranceHazardous cargoLashings/SecuringLegal/Regulatory
Civil Engineering
Port & terminal construction/designCivil & Consulting EngineersDredging & ReclamationMooring & FenderingLightingPaving & Surfacing
Environment
Business
InsuranceLegal/RegulatoryAppointments/PeopleMergers/Acquisitions/RestructuringFinance/Financial ResultsTrade & Professional AssociationsBusiness/Commerce Miscellaneous
 View all Topics View all Topics A-Z
More View all Topics View all Topics A-Z

You are viewing 1 of your 1 guest articles


register  or  login  for full access to online news

Durban handles biggest boxship to date

News11 Jan 2020by WCN Editorial

The biggest container vessel ever to call in South Africa arrived at the Port of Durban on Christmas Day, but the visit underlined the fact that the port is unable to serve the world’s biggest container vessels

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Durban handles biggest boxship to date

The 165,517dwt MSC RAVENNA, which has a nominal intake of 14,694 TEU, used the only berth at the port able to accommodate it - berth 203 on Pier 2’s North Quay, although it had to wait to access the berth because it was occupied by another container vessel when it arrived. Moreover, with a draft of 16m, MSC RAVENNA would be unable to use berth 203 if it were fully laden.

 

The vessel is deployed in MSC’s Africa Express service linking Durban and Lomé in Togo (the turn point) with ports in East Asia. More vessels of this size are likely to be used on African routes in the future as they are cascaded down from other services by even larger ships.

 

South Africa is by far the biggest economy in Southern Africa and so is unlikely to be overlooked by shipping lines, but Transnet’s failure to invest in deeper container berths has compounded the lack of overall investment in its container facilities. All this has helped to drive congestion and strike action over the past 12 months. At the moment only Durban’s North Quay has STS gantry cranes able to serve very wide vessels.

 

Transnet plans to deepen North Quay to allow similar sized ships to access the port whatever their load. Under the plan, each of the three berths 203, 204 and 205 are to be deepened one by one, allowing the other two to continue operating. The existing quay wall will be extended from 914m to 1,210m and deepened from less than 13m at present to 16.5m.

 

Super Post Panamax ships currently occupy two berths, but the quay could accommodate three of them simultaneously when the work is completed. Super Post Panamax vessels can currently enter Durban’s access channel only at high tide, so both the channel and the turning basin will be deepened to 16.5m.

 

Italian firm CMC Di Ravenna and its South African empowerment partners CMI Infrastructure and Omame Emtateni Empowerment Group were awarded the R4.2B (US$294M) contract to undertake the work. Work was scheduled to start by the end of 2018 and be completed by 2023. However, the contract was caught up in Transnet’s corruption scandal: the utility suspended the contract in late 2018 and the consortium cancelled it in February 2019.

CMC Di RavennaPort DevelopmentPort of DurbanPorts & Terminals
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard

You may also be interested in...

Hutchison raises rail questions

News in Print
Hutchison Ports has raised the issue of whether transporting reefer containers on long-haul rail services from Europe to Asia is really a clean and competitive alternative to ocean freight

Crowley selects XVELA

News in Print
After a successful trial, Crowley Maritime has selected the XVELA network for its stowage planning needs throughout Central America, the Caribbean and the south-eastern United States

Sails for rockets

News in Print
France-based naval architecture firm VPLP has designed a new ro-ro vessel powered by four Oceanwing sails to assist the main propulsion system

CMP/DFDS plug-in

News in Print
Copenhagen Malmö Port AS (CMP) and DFDS have reached an agreement to establish a shore power station at the DFDS ferry
berth in Copenhagen.

Shore power push in Germany

News in Print
German economics minister Peter Altmaier and the country’s coastal states have agreed a strategy for promoting shore generated power so that ships can cold-iron at berth.

Tracking in Algeria

News in Print
Marseilles-based supply chain data and container tracking specialist Traxens is teaming up with logistics and transport services specialists ITP (Inter Transit Pharma) and ITPL (Inter Transit et Prestations Logistiques) for precision tracking of consignments of high-value goods to Algeria by sea or air.

Related Stories

Port of Amsterdam handles a record 86.3 Mt

The port’s throughput in 2019 was 6% up on the figure for 2018. Together w...

Record year for Mombasa

The Kenyan port of Mombasa handled a record 1,425,000 TEU last year, a 7.3% rise...

Adani to buy Krishnapatnam

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is to buy a controlling shareholdi...

Grimaldi takes control of AutoTerminal Gioia Tauro

Grimaldi Group’s Automar SpA now has majority control of the automobile terminal...
News
In-Depth
Events
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletter Signup
Terms & Conditions
Cookie Policy
Privacy Statement
Subscribe
Register
Login
Sitemap
Linked In
Twitter

© 2019 WCN Publishing Ltd
24 Bridge Street, Leatherhead,
Surrey KT22 8BX, England.

Linked In
Twitter