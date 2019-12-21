Pilgrim's Progress at Associated British Ports Immingham

Simon Bird, Regional Director of ABP Humber, said: “The investment in this infrastructure is key to ABP’s expansion plans at Humber Container Terminal on the Port of Immingham. The electric RTGs will also reduce fuel consumption by 95% against diesel-electric, and will therefore complement our efforts to reduce emissions.

"ABP has continued to invest in the Humber Ports this year to ensure that we have the infrastructure needed to seize opportunities in 2020. In 2018 we expanded the container terminal in Hull, which saw us increase from five to 15 sailings per week in a short space of time, adding new destinations as partners.

"A similar investment of £33M is currently under way in the container terminal in Immingham, which will increase the space, improve the layout and add new equipment, including the new RTGs. With all these changes and clarity over Brexit potentially around the corner, there are very good grounds to be optimistic for a good year for containers in the Humber ports."

The Kalmar RTGs, equipped with cable reels, are 1 over 6, 7 + 1, 16-wheelers, with ac drives integrated with Siemens components, and with Bromma spreaders. They have been built at the Rainbow Cargotec crane plant in Jiangsu, the joint venture of Cargotec and Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries.